A ride-hailing passenger who talked about sex, then exposed himself to a female driver was quickly arrested at the intersection of Dore Avenue and North Bayshore Boulevard after he was ordered out of the car Wednesday afternoon in San Mateo, according to police.
At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, a Daly City man identified as Edward Holmes, 31, was picked up from the Bridgepointe Shopping Center. As they traveled north on Highway 101, he allegedly began talking about sex. While the driver, 23, said she did not want to talk about sex, he exposed himself and began masturbating. She took the first exit off the highway, Dore Avenue, and ordered him out. He got out, but also allegedly asked a final time if she wanted to see his genitalia, according to police.
San Mateo police officers created a ruse that located him nearby and he was identified by the passenger. He also allegedly had a steak knife concealed in the right pocket of his shorts, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.