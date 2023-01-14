Daily Journal SM Local Government Generic logo.jpg

San Mateo Marina Lagoon residents are calling for a renewed push to dredge the lagoon to reduce flooding during storms, citing the recent rains as reasons to devote city funds.

Rick Sakuda is a member of the Marina Lagoon Action Committee, a neighborhood association representing homeowners, residents and businesses around Marina Lagoon. He said by email that the resident’s primary concern is for the city to approve funding to dredge the lagoon to reduce flooding. The lagoon is a remnant of a tidal slough that was dredged to help protect the city from flooding. Sakuda noted when the water rises above the level of the city storm drain system, the water in the lagoon hinders the efficient flow of stormwater from the network of creeks and tributaries as well as Highway 101. Sakuda said heavy silting from the tributaries over the past 60 years had caused the loss of more than 25% of the lagoon’s original volume when last measured in 2017. He believes the city needs to improve safety margins in lagoon depth to help prevent flooding.

