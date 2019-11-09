The Hillsborough Police Department is investigating a residential burglary on the 300 block of Alberta Way Thursday evening and believe it may be related to several other recent burglaries.
At about 8:08 p.m., a resident who was not home received a notification from an interior video camera that showed someone in their home and called 911. When officers arrived, the suspects fled out the back of the house and onto adjacent properties. Officers established a perimeter but did not snare the suspects and called off the search about 10:41 p.m., according to police.
Investigators believe the suspects in this case may be responsible for other burglaries based on evidence. The other burglaries took place on Silk Tree Place Oct. 27 or Oct. 28, the 800 block of Chiltern Road sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, and the 400 block of Remillard Drive between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20. In all cases, the residents were not home at the time of the burglary and the suspects made entry via the rear of the home, according to police.
Homes in the vicinity of these burglaries were checked for surveillance systems and we have obtained some footage that could potentially aid in this investigation. Residents in these areas are also encouraged to review their camera footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles. As a resource for burglary prevention, go to hillsborough.net/393/Home-Security-Check-Program.
