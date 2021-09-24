Redwood City officials have begun the process of increasing capacity for office space and residential units downtown, spurring the need to study how new development will affect various environmental conditions in the long term.
“Between the Transit District and now the [Downtown Precise Plan] I think it’s really a once in a generation opportunity to transform downtown and our community,” Planning Commissioner Elmer Martinez Saballos said.
Members of the city’s Planning Commission weighed in on what elements they believe should be included in an updated environmental study called a subsequent environmental impact report that will study the long-term effects of new construction in the area.
Triggering the SEIR was the City Council’s support for six office developments to undergo a formal review process for city approval. Each project developer is seeking a General Plan and Downtown Precise Plan amendment because the sites would surpass current new office capacity set in 2010.
Office development capacity, listed at 500,000 square feet in the DTPP, have been met largely due to a strong economy, the location of Sequoia Station and Redwood City’s location in the MidPeninsula, Principal Planner Anna McGill said. Residential capacity, set at 2,500 units, has nearly been met while adequate space remains for hotel and retail development.
Staff is proposing adding 1,167,000 square feet to the development caps which would include the 939,000 square feet of office space and 33,410 square feet of retail proposed during the gatekeeper process, while incorporating a 10% contingency of 106,000 square feet.
An additional 1,039 residential homes would also be permitted in the downtown, 486 market-rate units and 553 affordable ones.
But with gatekeeper projects yet to be fully approved, commissioners encouraged staff to consider a downtown with more space for housing.
“Given how fluid the current gatekeeper proposals are, I still think we should be studying alternatives with lower office space and more housing,” Saballos said. “I’d be curious to see what alternatives would look like in case office space doesn’t come to fruition.”
Agreeing with Saballos, Commissioner Rick Hunter suggested staff also consider how developments could lead to displacement of current residents.
While still early in the review process, McGill shared doubt the proposals would change much. She also pointed to the city’s Housing Element, a state-mandated study meant to identify how the city plans to accommodate new homes, as a key document for addressing the commission’s housing concerns. Staff will likely propose additional housing downtown once that study is complete, she said.
Still, McGill said staff could speak internally about how to increase housing capacities, noting city staff is aware of the jobs/housing imbalance.
“Obviously the jobs to housing ratio is of big concern to Redwood City and our nearby,” McGill said. “My hope is that we’re going to get a little more balance through that process.”
Commissioner Filip Crnogorac was also concerned about the effects of new development on open space, noting his rough calculations show about 5,000 new employees would flood the area with Courthouse Square as the main resting spot.
McGill said the Parks and Recreation Department is also thinking about open space and is developing a Downtown Parks Plan.
Other key areas of study will include climate change issues like greenhouse gas emissions and sea level rise, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, noise and vibration, population and housing, utilities and infrastructure, land use and planning, aesthetics and shadows, cultural historic resources, air quality, biological resources and transportation.
Public comment on the Notice of Preparation, meant to inform the public an SEIR is being developed, will be accepted until Oct. 14. McGill said she anticipates a draft SEIR will be ready for public view by April with City Council certification anticipated by next November.
Gatekeeper developers would be required to submit a consistency check showing the project still conforms to what was studied under the SEIR. To this, Crnogorac shared additional concerns that the council would be locked in to approve the plans and unable to make changes after already approving the environmental report.
“I have a feeling that the process, at least this particular SEIR, is almost like leading the witness,” Crnogorac said. “At that point, we’re so far down the line.”
