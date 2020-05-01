A Redwood City man was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison for attempting to burn a house down when four people were inside, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Walter Gonzalez Recinos, 34, was charged with attempted murder and attempted arson in the incident Aug. 18, 2019. His four-year prison sentence comes with 295 days of credit, Wagstaffe said.
Recinos entered the 17-year-old victim’s house and poured gasoline on her mattress before being discovered by the victim, a gas tank and lighter on the floor, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Recinos told the victim he came to visit and then quickly left, having encountered the victim’s mother on the way out, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Recinos was later found by police and admitted to going to the residence to start a fire because the victim’s mother owed him $6,000 for helping relocate her family from Guatemala to the United States, and because the victim had a kissed someone else. Recinos also admitted he didn’t care if there were people in the house who could be killed, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Recinos and the victim knew each other for five years before the incident and had dated one of those years, Wagstaffe said.
