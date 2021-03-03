A Redwood City man was fatally injured in a crash involving his Buick and a dump truck Tuesday afternoon at Crestview Drive and Edmonds Road in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at about 2:07 p.m. and Gregory Duke, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver and occupants of the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
