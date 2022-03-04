Redwood City officials and port staff gathered to celebrate the opening of an upgraded fishing pier at its port, one of many planned improvements aimed at boosting community interests on the waterfront.
“If you have not been to the port for a while, this is a good time to refamiliarize yourself and take advantage of climate best by the Bay,” Port Commissioner Lisa Kastrop Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the pier on Thursday.
Located at 460 Seaport Court, the concrete fishing pier offers the public the opportunity to catch and learn about local species. Pier features include grate flooring and wire cables to allow visitors to see down to the water as well as informational signs educating the public on the types of fish living in the Bay such as leopard sharks, white sturgeon, jacksmelt, striped bass and bat rays.
The new pier replaces a wooden one built in the 1960s that’s been out of commission for eight months to make way for a pier that now accommodates between 3 and 6 feet of sea level rise, Kristine Zortman, Port of Redwood City executive director, said.
Port Commissioner Ralph Garcia said he remembers visiting the pier with friends and barbecuing their catch of the day. Though he’s not much of a fisher these days, Garcia said he’s happy to see the amenity reopened and upgraded.
Vice Mayor Diana Reddy shared similar excitement for the pier opening, adding that it can serve as a safe recreational opportunity for families with children.
In a sign of support from the office of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, Joan Dentler, a representative, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and lauded the upgrade.
“I think it’s just wonderful to see the community input and the support for our local port here in Redwood City,” Dentler said. “I think he would agree that this is a wonderful new amenity to the senate district and to the port and to the community in general.”
Having officially opened to the public in January, Zortman said fishermen have already put the pier to use, noting the opening came in perfect time for the spring. And the modern pier is only one of many port upgrades officials have envisioned.
A shade structure and barbecue area was built last year to accommodate growing crowds who had turned to the port for entertainment on the weekends after Pioneer Seafoods, a commercial fishing company, relocated to the area from San Francisco.
Starting March 12, the port will kick off its new spring series, Rock the Dock, which will bring live music to a new bandstand area just steps away from the fishing pier every weekend until mid-June.
Later this month, port officials will also ask for City Council approval to begin seeking project proposals with eyes set on bringing maritime adjacent family-friendly businesses like a restaurant or museum to the waterfront, Zortman said.
“We’re really excited about this activation and what we’re offering back to the community,” Zortman said. “We’re hopeful we can get some really good development ideas for the vision down here.”
