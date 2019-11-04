In an effort to cut down on greenhouse gases, Redwood City may soon require new buildings to be powered solely by electricity and not natural gas. But some feel such rules are overly restrictive and are concerned about increasing the city’s reliance on Pacific Gas and Electric as wildfires and preventative power outages become a new normal in California.
During a meeting Monday, a majority of councilmembers expressed interest in adopting reach codes requiring only eclectic appliances in new construction, but ultimately held off on a vote until at least the next regular meeting.
“I’m supportive of all-electric,” said Councilwoman Giselle Hale. “Where my heart is would be taking a leadership stance on that.”
But Councilwoman Janet Borgens said she couldn’t yet support an all-electric policy because of concerns about Pacific Gas and Electric.
“I really wanted to go with all-electric because I know what that means for the environment, but I really don’t feel secure with where we’re getting our electricity,” she said. “If we can find another way then maybe, but right now I’m not there.”
Borgens added that she “doesn’t want to take choices away from people.”
Vice Mayor Diane Howard said she’s uncomfortable moving so quickly on reach codes and suggested a year or more of community engagement is necessary.
“I’m very concerned about mandating something without getting the pulse of the community and understanding what we’re getting ourselves into,” she said. “I think a lot of education has to happen.”
A majority of councilmembers agreed to exempt restaurants and laboratories from the potential new rules because their daily operations might not be possible without natural gas. Reach codes also will not apply to remodels of homes.
Reach codes are additional amendments to California energy and green buildings standards codes aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by shifting reliance on natural gas to electricity.
City staff has been working with Peninsula Clean Energy, a locally controlled energy provider, and the San Mateo Office of Sustainability since the summer to develop reach code recommendations for Redwood City.
Less aggressive than what most councilmembers had in mind, staff recommended allowing mixed-fuel buildings if a property owner chooses to install gas-powered appliances and offering incentives for those interested in switching to all-electric ones.
“This creates options, but it creates in effect a preference for all-electric construction approach,” said Rafael Reyes, director of energy programs at Peninsula Clean Energy.
Reyes said all-electric homes are actually cheaper to construct and are healthier and safer than ones powered by gas. He also said Pacific Gas and Electric claims it can adequately handle the energy demands of a new all-electric policy.
Menlo Park recently adopted all-electric reach codes that exempted laboratories while Berkeley, in July, became the first city in the country to ban natural gas in new construction. There are close to 35 cities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties exploring reach codes of various kinds, Reyes said.
