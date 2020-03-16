Banning flavored tobacco and electronic cigarette devices won support Monday from members of the Redwood City Council — including Alicia Aguirre, who said anything flavored appeals to youth.
Aguirre wants the ban to extend to menthol tobacco.
Several public speakers also backed the ban, subject of a City Council study session to provide direction on a proposed ordinance.
The proposal returns April 27 to the council.
Redwood City is home to 12 tobacco and vaping businesses, three hookah lounges and one smoking lounge, a city staff report said.
If a flavored tobacco ban goes into effect, tobacco retailers who continue to sell flavored tobacco products place themselves at risk of receiving a fine and having their tobacco retailer license suspended, the report said.
The Redwood City Code Enforcement Division and Environmental Health Department of San Mateo County are expected to work together to administer complaint-driven enforcement, according to the report.
County supervisors on Dec. 12 expanded a previous ban to include e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. Burlingame, Half Moon Bay, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, San Carlos and South San Francisco have also adopted a flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban ordinance, the report said.
If Redwood City bans the products the economic development team for the municipality would contact the 16 tobacco and vaping businesses and mail a letter to liquor stores, convenience stores and gas stations selling tobacco.
