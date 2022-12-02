Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
The victim reported she was in her vehicle and stopped in traffic when a suspect exited from another vehicle, smashed her window and removed property from her vehicle.
Police said the victim was struck by broken glass but was not seriously injured.
Police said there were two suspects involved, a man and woman in their 20s.
The vehicle is described as a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape, and it was last seen speeding south on Highway 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.