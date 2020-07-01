About 2,000 piles will be driven off of Detroit Avenue in San Mateo for the new wastewater treatment plant construction from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting this month, according to city officials.
No night work is planned but, from time to time, there may be some weekend work.The bulk of the piles will be in the first stage, expected to take six months, then there will be a six-month inspection stage, before the final stage of piles to take 2 1/2 months.
The piles will be delivered by truck as they are needed each day so there won’t be trucks parked on J. Hart Clinton Drive and East Third Avenue. The piles will be delivered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on workdays, with a break from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for commuters.
Go to cleanwaterprogramsanmateo.org/wwtp for more information.
