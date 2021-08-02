Lilo the bunny

Lilo, a shorthaired rabbit, is one of the many small animals currently up for adoption as part of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s ‘Bunty Python’ promotion — inspired by the movie ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ — that waives adoption fees of rabbits, guinea pigs, rays, hamsters and mice.

 PHS-SPCA.org

Buzz the bunny, Ginger the guinea pig and other small animals at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in Burlingame are now available with no adoption fees in the shelter’s “Bunty Python” promotion.

The program, which launched Thursday, applies to rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and mice — no pythons, however. It’s named after a legendary comedy series, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” that aired on TV from 1969-1974. The “Bunty” refers, of course, to bunnies.

“Adoption fees are waived for all small animals,” and the minuscule critters “are excited to find their perfect forever homes,” according to Buffy Martin Tarbox, spokeswoman for the shelter.

The small animals will be named for Monty Python characters, Tarbox said, though one would hope “Sir Robin, the Not-So-Brave-As-Sir-Lancelot,” won’t be among them. On the other hand, it is true that mice and rabbits are not generally known for their fearlessness, grit and daring, so perhaps the title would be appropriate after all.

Potential adopters can visit the shelter without an appointment at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame to meet animals, Tarbox said. Masks are required to visit. The shelter does encourage people to fill out adoption profile forms at the website, https://phs-spca.org/, and schedule appointments online before making an appearance.

There’s currently no end date for the promotion, according to Tarbox, giving interested parties time to make their choice of what she called “the holy grail of pets,” a reference to one of the comedy troupe’s movies, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription