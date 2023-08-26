The formation of a new San Mateo arts producing organization, Peninsula Lively Arts, was announced this week by Christine Leslie, executive director and producer for Peninsula Ballet Theatre.
The change is to more accurately reflect the 56-year-old ballet company’s evolving mission and diverse entertainment offerings in response to the changing cultural ecosystem on the Peninsula and community demographics. The rebranding is intended to establish a clear identity for the nonprofit organization and its relationship with ticket buyers and supporters. The new branding goes in effect this month.
Peninsula Lively Arts will retain the Peninsula Ballet Theatre company and school offering annual classical and contemporary ballet productions on stage in addition to weekly class instruction, both professional and recreational, ranging in age from you students to adult programs.
Under the Peninsula Lively Arts umbrella will be a continuation of the highly successful Hip-Hop Dance Productions, including recent presentations of Hip-Hop Nutcracker, Hip-Hop Halloween, Hip Hop Cinderella, under the artistic guidance of Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez. Adding to the Peninsula Lively Arts annual programs is the newly formed Peninsula Broadway Productions under the artistic direction of Gary Stanford Jr., and in its second successful year, the Peninsula International Dance Festival, a summer showcase of dozens of Bay Area world dance and music companies, led by an advisory committee including Carlos Carvajal.
Gregory Amato is the artistic director of the ballet company and school.
