A fatal car crash in Burlingame Friday night at California Drive and Oak Grove Avenue killed a pedestrian and led to the hospitalization of another, the Burlingame Police Department said Monday.
The incident occurred Sept. 30 at 10:34 p.m. after a driver hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk, resulting in the death of Andree Peterson, 58, of San Jose, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office. Peterson and the other pedestrian, a 63-year-old Burlingame resident, were taken to a hospital, where Peterson died, according to Burlingame police Lt. Jay Kiely. The other pedestrian was in stable condition as of Monday.
An initial investigation indicates the pedestrians were walking in the crosswalk but did so while facing a red signal against walking, and the driver entered the intersection lawfully while making a right turn on a green, Kiely said.
However, the driver, a 43-year-old, was arrested for felony hit-and-run and booked into the county jail, police said. A preliminary investigation shows the driver left the scene but ultimately returned and cooperated with the investigation. The speed at which the driver was going is still undetermined. Extenuating circumstances, including time and distance away from the collision, play a role in deciding whether to charge for hit-and-run, police said.
“We don’t believe alcohol to be a factor, but there were other factors involved, and we found probable cause to arrest him for hit-and-run,” Kiely said.
Kiely said the department does not consider the intersection a problem area, and there had not been a fatal collision there in recent memory. The intersection is near the Naturepedic Organic Mattress Store and Peninsula Prime Moter and just west of the Burlingame High School athletic field.
