After months of shuttering and substantially reducing services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, merchants welcome a recent change to the San Mateo County health order permitting restaurants to serve patrons outdoors.
“I am so happy actually. We have some positive things,” said David Kassouf, the owner of the Sandwich Spot in Redwood City. “Anything these days will be a good sign. It gives you that hope that now there’s at least something good.”
Beginning Saturday, June 6, restaurants licensed to serve sit-down diners outside may now do so while following a series of health guidelines, according to a press release Thursday.
Merchants are required to ensure customers remain at least 6 feet apart, staging tables to allow for safe social distancing. Groups are allowed to be no larger than six and customers should only dine together if they live within the same household.
Merchants who plan to open for sit-down dining must also provide takeout services as an alternative and are expected to ensure lines for to-go meal pickup are stationed away from seated diners. All patrons are required to wear a face covering except for when seated and are allowed to purchase alcohol with their meals.
The purchasing of alcohol is prohibited when not dining and the order requires bar areas to remain closed to the public while also banning entertainment events. Groups of six or less are permitted to gather in lounge areas such as around fire pits as long as social distancing is respected between neighboring groups.
Merchants interested in opening up in public spaces are required to follow local guidelines such as safe streets programs initiated by local officials. Redwood City, San Carlos and San Mateo have all considered similar programs which would permit businesses to expand seating into closed-off streets.
“I don’t need to make too many modifications. ...We’re trying to get things back to normal,” said Kassouf.
Charter boat operators have also been given the greenlight to begin services while following strict health guidelines. Passengers are required to keep a distance of 6 feet and are prohibited from sharing equipment such as bait, tackle and binoculars. Face coverings are required to be worn by the crew and all passengers except when eating and drinking.
Social distancing and face coverings are not required for individuals from the same living unit but must be worn when around crew members and other passengers. Face coverings are optional for children 3 to 12 years old but are prohibited for those 2 and under.
Crews are also expected to follow strict sanitization practices such as disinfecting restrooms after each use, cleansing equipment after every trip and providing hand sanitizer or soap and water. Passengers are also restricted to bringing hand-held lunch coolers, banning larger models.
Funeral processions were also addressed in the order expanding the number of indoor funeral participants to 10 individuals while outdoor funerals are limited to no more than 25 people.
