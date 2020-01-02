A person was rescued from the high surf off the coast of San Mateo County Thursday morning, a deputy harbor master said.
Rescuers got a report of a person in the water at about 11:30 a.m. south of Half Moon Bay, Deputy Harbor Master Jacob Walding said.
Two jet skis and a patrol boat were deployed. An incident commander spotted the person in the water and radioed her location to Walding. The person was among 15- to 20-foot waves.
She started to go under when Walding jettisoned his ski and grabbed hold of her. He said he was afraid if he didn’t she would go under and not come up.
Then his partner grabbed him and her and the three made it to shore.
Walding asked that everyone involved be recognized.
“This was a full team effort,” he said.
Other agencies involved were Cal Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, state parks lifeguards and rangers and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Walding said without any one of these agencies present the outcome could have been much different.
