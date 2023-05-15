A man died in a motorcycle collision on southbound state Highway 35 in Redwood City Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
A white Toyota 4Runner and a motorcycle collided on Highway 35 between Page Mill Road and state Highway 9 around 9:30 a.m., according to the CHP.
