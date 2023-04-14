A study looking at coastal erosion and sea level rise along the Half Moon Bay coast shows the Coastal Trail and major businesses including the Ritz-Carlton face increasingly hazardous conditions, with the city looking at ways to address the issues.
The study, called the Miramontes Point Sea Level Vulnerability and Fiscal Impact Assessment, found that affected infrastructure includes recreation features associated with the Half Moon Bay Golf Links, the Coastal Trail and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
The study area looked at the southern end of Half Moon Bay adjacent to the Ocean Colony and Cañada Cove neighborhoods of around one mile of the coast between Redondo Beach and the city limit to the south. The area includes coastal bluffs, beaches, the Half Moon Bay Golf Links Ocean Course, the Coastal Trail and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
The study found a rapid acceleration of bluff retreat is occurring throughout the area, with the highest retreat rates in the northern section of the study area, with the southern area seeing smaller losses. Areas near Miramontes Point will experience the greatest impacts, according to a staff report.
Study projections indicate small portions of the Coastal Trail and two overlook areas are at risk by 2040, while 2070 will see portions of the golf course and more areas of the Coastal Trail at risk. By 2100, nearly 1,500 feet of the Coastal Trail and portions of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel property will be at risk, according to the study. Due to coastal regulations and remoteness, there are limited adaptation strategies through seawalls or riprap, with some slowing possible but no way to fully stop the coastal retreat, the study found.
Veronika Vostinak, the city’s Public Works and Sustainability program manager, said the study would inform maintenance around the Coastal Trail and access to the beach, like what infrastructure will need repairing, replacing or relocating. Vostinak said the study also shows how dealing with sea level rise and erosion will require collaboration with the Ritz Carlton and businesses in the area who own land in the study zones.
Vostinak said the city would look at creating an adaptation plan in the coming months that will examine how the city will respond and mitigate coastal erosion, flooding, wildfire risk and sea level rise. The adaption plan will also look at how the city would finance the improvements.
