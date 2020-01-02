Two men who prosecutors say teamed up to steal $533 in merchandise from Kohl’s in Redwood City — goods police later found inside the car the two were in — are scheduled for a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing.
Tangata Kali Laulea, 22, of Redwood City and William Noe Rodriguezgaldamez, 28, of San Jose pleaded not guilty Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court to robbery and other charges.
A loss prevention officer recognized Laulea from prior thefts when he entered the store Sunday and confronted him after the two left with the merchandise, prosecutors said.
Laulea pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the security officer and then ran to a waiting car driven by Rodriguezgaldamez, prosecutors said.
Responding Redwood City police quickly spotted the defendants’ car and Laulea yelled, “It’s just a pellet gun,” prosecutors said. The weapon was found in his jacket, prosecutors said.
Rodriguezgaldamez claimed he did not know Laulea and had just been carjacked by him but Laulea admitted they planned the theft and communicated by cellphone, prosecutors said.
A cellphone search verified Laulea’s statement, prosecutors said.
