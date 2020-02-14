A new outdoor observation deck at San Francisco International Airport opening this week will offer sweeping views of one of the airport’s busiest areas, airport officials announced.
The SkyTerrace, located in the airport’s Terminal 2, is set to open to the public on Friday.
The free SkyTerrace will offer 180-degree views of the busiest section of SFO, where four of the airport’s runways meet, and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We are very excited to open an outdoor observation deck that everyone can enjoy,” Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a statement. “For many of us, coming to SFO with family to watch airplanes helped inspire our love for aviation. With the SkyTerrace, we hope to bring that same passion and excitement to new generations of families.”
Although a boarding pass isn’t required to visit the deck, visitors must undergo a security check before entering.
The 1,460 square-foot deck will also have an SFO Museum exhibit, which explores the history and architecture of the airport’s old international terminal. Airport officials are also hoping to open a new cafe at the deck later this year.
SkyTerrace cost $6.3 million to construct, and is part of a larger $59 million project that will also see the creation of a new employee, airline and lounge space above Terminal 2.
