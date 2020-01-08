Notre Dame de Namur University appointed a new interim president to take over for outgoing president Judith Maxwell Greig, who is retiring.
Daniel Carey, Ph.D., will begin his appointment Jan. 13, the Belmont university announced Tuesday. He brings 33 years of experience as president and vice president of four Catholic colleges and universities, having provided leadership for the transformation of those campuses, according to a press release. The appointment comes at a time when NDNU is facing financial and enrollment issues that in 2018 prompted officials to make various course reductions.
“I’m strongly committed to Catholic higher education,” Carey said in the release. “My interest in NDNU begins with a deep respect for the university’s long and successful history.”
Carey’s most recent position as college president was at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, where he increased revenue and improved diversity and retention, according to the release. Prior to that role, he served as president of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where he grew student enrollment and recruited vital leaders to cabinet-level positions, the release adds.
Carey retired in 2014 and has since provided executive coaching for college and university presidents. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Northern Colorado and completed a postdoctoral seminar at Harvard University for senior administrators, according to the release.
Chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, Sister Jean Stoner also cited Carey’s personality as a reason for his hire.
“In his visits to campus, we were impressed with his verve, can-do attitude and ability to engage with students, faculty, staff and alumni,” she said. “He’s the right fit for this community and institution.
“Having experienced, new and dynamic leadership will help to bring new ideas and directions moving forward,” she continued. “This is an opportune moment for new leadership at our university to plan for the future.”
Greig, who announced her impending retirement in June of 2019, has led the university for 12 years and has been a leader on campus for three decades, Stoner said.
“All of us have benefited greatly from her generosity, dedication and wisdom,” Stoner said, adding that Greig strengthened the university’s commitment to providing quality education for low-income and traditionally underserved populations, helped the university become a Hispanic serving institution and an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution and also established online programs. “We wish Judi all the best in her retirement.”
It has not yet been determined when a president will be selected permanently.
“The Board of Trustees will be evaluating the future direction of the university and will make sure the right person is in place to lead those efforts to continue the university’s legacy,” Stoner said.
