Though not business as usual, a new county health order released this afternoon now permits bars, salons, theaters, in-door dining and other businesses to reconvene modified operations.
The county’s new health order, effective immediately, loosens restrictions on multiple businesses including gyms, race tracks, salons, barber shops and hotels for tourism. Family-friendly venues allowed to operate include zoos, museums, theaters, campgrounds and outdoor recreational facilities. Adult venues permitted to operate include wineries, bars, casinos and card rooms.
Establishments are required to enforce social distancing with facilities by placing tables, chairs and other furniture used by customers in a way that ensures 6 feet of distance from others. Merchants are also required to provide hand washing or sanitizing stations for customers near entrances.
As for the general public, meeting friends and family not living within the same household is discouraged but not prohibited. Community members are still required to follow social distancing and sanitary practices such as thorough hand washing and using sanitizer. Face coverings are also still required under the new order while in public spaces where close contact with others may occur.
Social gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people excluding protests and religious demonstrations which are permitted to gather in groups no larger than 100 participants. Health officials intended for the new order to shift from limiting business operations to encouraging personal responsibility for safety measures.
Social bubbles, or a group of 12 or fewer people from different households who have agreed to socialize with only members of their group, are now allowed and it is recommended they last three weeks and one at a time.
The announcement follows a state granted variance which recognizes the county has yet to meet full criteria for reopening but shows promising efforts. The waiver gives San Mateo County’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow authority to manage the pace at which the county moves through stage 3 of reopening. Also under Morrow’s authority is the option to reclose sectors of the county if a resurgence of COVID-19 cases is observed.
Visit https://cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/new-san-mateo-county-health-order-aligns-state for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.