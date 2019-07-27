Redwood City will have a new Community Development and Transportation director as officials announced Mark Muenzer was named to the position to begin Aug. 19.
The appointment follows a national executive search due to Aaron Aknin’s departure from the city in February 2019.
“I am delighted to welcome Mark to Redwood City. Mark has an outstanding reputation as an urban planning professional and leader, and I am confident he will provide excellent leadership for our talented staff,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz, said in a press release. “Mark has broad experience with complex projects, and a creative and visionary mindset. His demonstrated ability to bring together stakeholders with diverse interests will be an asset for Redwood City.”
Muenzer has more than 20 years of experience in community development, planning, transportation and related fields. Muenzer comes to Redwood City from the city of Menlo Park where he was the community development director overseeing the Planning, Building, Housing and Economic Development divisions. In that role, Muenzer managed department staff processing numerous large and complex mixed-use development projects including an 8-acre Stanford University mixed-use project, and the proposed 60-acre Facebook Willow Village, according to the city.
Prior to working with the city of Menlo Park, Muenzer served as the department head overseeing the building/inspection services, planning/zoning and housing/grants divisions and managed all city transportation and mobility policy initiatives for the City of Evanston, Illinois. He also served as Evanston’s first LGBT liaison, providing a resource within city government for the community’s LGBT residents. Other experience included various management roles with the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development; serving as the community development director for the City of Countryside, Illinois; and as contract services manager for the Hamilton County Development Company, Inc., according to the city.
Earlier this year, the city manager changed the name of the department to the Community Development and Transportation Department to reflect the city’s increased focus on local and regional transportation initiatives, according to the city. Muenzer will make $214,000 a year base salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.