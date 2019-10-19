Bruce Barron was named as the new fire chief for the Central County Fire Department, replacing John Kammeyer, who is retiring after a 29-year career.
The appointment was made by Lisa Goldman, Burlingame city manager and chief administrative officer for the department which covers Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae and a shared services contract.
A Bay Area native who grew up in Mountain View and currently resides on the Peninsula, Deputy Fire Chief Barron was hired as a firefighter for the Burlingame Fire Department in 1991. Deputy Fire Chief Barron has held several positions during his tenure with the former Burlingame Fire Department and the Central County Fire Department. He was promoted to captain in 2002, and in 2013 he was promoted to battalion chief for the Central San Mateo County Training Division, overseeing training for five fire agencies in the county. As a member of the Urban Search and Rescue CATF3, Barron was deployed to the World Trade Center incident in 2001.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my years in the fire service thus far and am looking forward to this next chapter of my career. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving our communities by providing the highest level of service,” Barron said in a prepared statement.
Battalion Chief Ken Giacotto will be appointed as deputy fire chief. Giacotto joined the Burlingame Fire Department in 1999 and was promoted to captain in 2012. A Change of Command ceremony will be in mid-December.
