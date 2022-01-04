Seeking to offer a full-service and high-quality experience for customers in downtown San Mateo, the Peoples Barber and Shop has opened at 318 Second Ave.
“We are pretty unique in what we do. We really offer a comprehensive service with hot towels, a complimentary beverage, warm around your neck cleanup, shampoo. That’s really all part of one service,” owner Mark Cameron said.
Cameron opened his first shop in 2012 on Polk Street in San Francisco after working in a different industry but wanting to pursue his dream of opening a small business. What started off as one store with a handful of employees has turned into a successful barber business with five locations and 100 workers.
“It’s growing quickly and rapidly, and we are very excited to have that,” Cameron said.
Cameron received several recommendations from friends, customers and staff to set up a location in San Mateo. After looking down the Peninsula and down near Silicon Valley, he picked San Mateo for its downtown area with a variety of shops and a business-friendly area. Cameron highlighted neighbor Blue Bottle Coffee and other businesses as a factor in picking downtown. He also touted the different types of bars starting and the foot traffic in the area. While Cameron lives in San Francisco, if he ever decides to move, he would want to move to San Mateo for all the great benefits for him and his family.
“I’m obviously drawn to that for business reasons, but it feels great to be down there. I have two daughters that play soccer, and we are down there quite a bit, and [with] the surrounding residential area, it just feels right,” Cameron said.
The Peoples Barber and Shop opened in September 2021, after Cameron rented the place a year earlier. He had to pause while figuring out how to safely open due to the pandemic, with his San Mateo landlord working with him on opening, saving him money and stress. He is open to exploring expanding further in the Peninsula area in late 2022.
“San Mateo is very business-friendly. It was very welcoming,” Cameron said.
He described his shop as providing options beyond a salon or a quick haircut option. The shops have similar authentic aesthetics, but each has a unique personality with employees based at one store. Cameron primarily uses reclaimed barn wood from a furniture maker he has worked with for 10 years. The maker provides inventory to create a classic ambiance, with chairs from the 1920s and ’30s. Cameron also walks the neighborhood to get a sense of what would work with the area. He values an original and clear aesthetic not bought at a chain store and employees who care about the craft.
“We felt there was a need to really fill that middle gap and do it really well. It’s old school. We’re bringing back that service-oriented feel,” Cameron said.
The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with San Francisco and Oakland locations. The shop offers full-service and luxury barber options, focusing on high-quality options, a traditional shave and hot towel service. Buzz cuts start at $30, with a haircut featuring shampoo and conditioning treatment around $50 to $55. Beard trims average around $25, with $40 for seniors, $35 for kids, with haircuts for hair to or beyond the shoulders $55 to $60. Cameron focuses on hiring local people who know the community and who want to build a customer base in the area. The barbershop also offers options for haircuts from master barbers, which signifies a level of experience and wide-ranging skill beyond just a haircut for people interested in a quality visit.
“I think what we are trying to provide is something that they don’t get anywhere else,” Cameron said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.