Michelle Poché Flaherty will be joining Redwood City to serve as assistant city manager/administrative services director, beginning with the city May 26. Flaherty will lead Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology and Revenue Services functions.
Flaherty has held various senior executive level positions and has managed government budgets and personnel matters for more than 20 years, and dedicated a decade of her career to organizational development and performance management.
“It's an honor and a privilege to be able to serve Redwood City; a community rich in culture, collaboration and civility,” Flaherty said in a statement. “I am passionate about process improvement, customer service and empowering leadership in public service and am excited to grow my career in Redwood City.”
A native of the Bay Area, she has served as the deputy city manager for the city of Palo Alto since 2017, focused on internal service departments and supporting City Council in public policy and city administration with service operations.
