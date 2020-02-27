Alex Khojikian, who has served as Redwood City’s deputy city manager since August 2016, was promoted by City Manager Melissa Stenvenson Diaz to assistant city manager Wednesday, according to the city.
As assistant city manager, Khojikian will have responsibility for housing, economic development, communications and community engagement, and real estate transactions on behalf of the city. In addition, he will oversee key City Manager’s Office initiatives, including the city’s strategic plan, financial sustainability efforts, legislative advocacy, support for good government programs and the city’s transition to district elections. He will also support the City Council’s safe parking initiative and other emerging policy issues, according to the city.
Khojikian previously served as the deputy city manager for Half Moon Bay and also served in various roles for the cities of Paramount and Anaheim in Southern California. Collectively, he has 17 years of experience in municipal government. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from University of California, Berkeley and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Long Beach, according to the city.
