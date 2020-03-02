As NDNU officials consider the future of the university because of ongoing financial challenges, they’re also considering selling at least one portion of the Belmont campus: the area encompassing the theater, Koret athletic field and tennis courts, according to an email to the city.
Located east of the main entrance and adjacent to Ralston Avenue, that area comprises about 7.5 acres of Notre Dame de Namur University’s 50-acre campus. Representatives of the university are set to meet with city officials in the coming weeks about potential future uses of that site and possibly other portions of the campus, but few details about NDNU’s plans are known.
According to a report published by the NDNU’s Board of Trustees last October, Notre Dame High School, located adjacent to the university, was asked if it was interested in the above parcel, but “nothing has resulted from that discussion.”
“The board has also considered issuing a request for proposals to sell or lease underutilized portions of the campus,” according to the report. “This matter is still under consideration.”
In a follow-up report published this month, the university said it has already sold the “least controversial” campus parcel: the Trudeau Center parcel.
The entire campus is zoned planned development and any non-university land use proposals will likely require a rezone, which can only be granted by the City Council.
“If there were to be a quantum change relative to the university property from a land use perspective then it’s highly likely some land use legislative and rezoning actions would have to take place,” said Community Development Director Carlos de Melo.
Officials are reluctant to weigh in on a potential land use change at the council seeing as one has not yet been formally proposed, though at least one councilmember is anticipating pushback from the community.
“I think any attempt to change the use of that property would probably be met with some very close scrutiny and concern from the community,” said Vice Mayor Charles Stone, adding that he’ll be listening “very carefully” to community input before weighing in on any future plans.
According to the aforementioned February report, members of the university’s community during recent “listening sessions” offered suggestions for future use of NDNU land.
“Many” felt the university should repurpose the property and not allow developers to acquire it while others felt the university should sell the land, according to the report.
“[They] made suggestions to sell the land immediately, sell some property for office space, sell or even donate to the high school, or that the university leverage some property as revenue through collaborations with civic organizations and use some property as rental space,” the report states.
The university has been dealing with enrollment and financial challenges for some time, leading then-president Judith Greig in 2018 to approve a series of course reductions, including in performing arts, as well as layoffs, much to the consternation of faculty members and students.
University officials did not respond to emailed questions about the plans.
Worried the school may no longer exist next year and frustrated with a lack of communication from officials, students next week are set to protest in front of the university Monday through Wednesday.
NDNU officials have said a decision about whether the university will close may be announced March 18, but are offering no assurances.
