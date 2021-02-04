NAACP logo

The 2021-22 officers of the San Mateo Branch of the NAACP were elected this week and sworn in by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo in a virtual event.

The officers are: president, the Rev. Lorrie Owens; first vice president, Alexis Lewis; second vice president, Michael Levinson; third vice president, Kathryn Haysbert; secretary, Mary Ellen Davis; treasurer, Lauren Sneed; assistant treasurer, Maurice Goodman; Executive Committee, Bill Stewart, Jose Mendez, Mona Simpson, Marie Davis, Hope Whipple and Randi Randle.

Over the past two years, the San Mateo Branch of the NAACP has been active in local governmental issues, affordable housing advocacy, health care advocacy and investigating discrimination in employment, patient care and parental rights. The branch supports high school seniors in San Mateo County by annually awarding college scholarships.

