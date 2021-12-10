Proceedings in a murder case were halted after two men attacked the accused defendant in court Wednesday in Redwood City, requiring Sheriff’s Office deputies to subdue and arrest the men, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The defendant Omar Villagomez Meza, was beaten by the deceased victim’s brother and an associate after they jumped the rail separating the court from the public, prosecutors said. Both were sitting in the audience watching proceedings when they walked over and suddenly jumped over the rail and started punching Meza, who was shackled in a chair, prosecutors said. Mesa’s attorney was pushed out of the way, prosecutors said. The incident occurred in the middle of the DA’s representative asking a witness questions on the stand. Several deputies were close by and immediately tackled the victim’s brother and subdued him, while the other man was able to land several punches before being stopped, prosecutors said. Both were arrested and taken out of courts in handcuffs, prosecutors said. Mesa was not seriously injured, according to prosecutors.
Meza is accused of murdering Luis Alberto Diazlopez on Highway 1 near Tunitas Creek Road Oct. 2, 2018. Meza allegedly took him on a drive along the coast and then shot him several times and robbed him. Meza has a previous conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm in Oklahoma.
The case continued Thursday, with extra security added and more identification of public members who came to court. No incidents occurred Thursday.
