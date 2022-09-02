Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill authored by Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, that maintains and extends the ability for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority to continue using design-build contracting on publicly funded construction projects.
This bill also provides the East Bay Regional Park District with the same statutory authority, according to Mullin’s office.
