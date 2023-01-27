Former Belmont mayor and longtime teacher George Metropulos died Monday at the age of 65, with those who knew him describing him as Mr. Belmont and a wonderful person to the community.
“He was Mr. Belmont,” former Belmont Councilmember Coralin Feierbach said. “That’s what his title should have been. He was helpful at Carlmont High School and helped in the arts and with children. He was the perfect individual.”
Metropulos served for a term on the council starting in 2001, and served as mayor in 2004. He served on the Senior Citizen Advisory Board, South County Fire Authority Board, the Council of Cities and as a representative to the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services. Metropulos was also a longtime teacher who taught third grade at Central Elementary and Carlmont High schools.
Terri Cook, a former councilmember and city clerk, went to Carlmont High School with Metropulos, noting everyone on campus even then knew him as a larger-than-life person. She said many of the students he taught loved having him as a teacher, and he was involved with calling sports games and hosting special events like the Belmont Water Dog Run. He was part of the theater community, participating in “A Christmas Carol” through Notre Dame de Namur University.
“People would call George Mr. Belmont, and you ask anybody in Belmont, they either knew him or heard of him,” Cook said.
Cook said his kindness and desire to serve the public endeared him to many people, noting his positivity made him stand out.
“When he served on the council, he had that community hat on, and actions he took were with that in mind, what’s best for the community,” Cook said.
Feierbach called him the most unique person she had ever met, noting his sense of humor and kind ways made him stand out as a person and on the council. He always made her laugh with his facial expressions during council meetings, even during serious topics. She said his interest in the theater, church and raising funds for schools stood out to her. She said he was for the people of Belmont and not for outside interests.
“He stood for what he believed and what he believed was right,” Feierbach said.
Former Councilmember Dave Warden said Metropulos joined the council to be a good representative for the city and a positive influence, working to represent the city in the best light. Warden runs an engineering business but also spent some time as a teacher at Ralston Middle School after a conversation with Metropulos inspired him. While attending a lunch together, Metropulos encouraged him to consider teaching, leading Warden to become a substitute teacher in math. When a permanent teacher left suddenly, he received an emergency credential to teach and taught math every day for two years.
“I would never have done it had it not been for George,” Warden said. “He was a really good guy.”
Mayor Julia Mates said by email that everyone mourned the loss of someone who was a true giant of the Belmont community.
“A son of Belmont, George grew up here, and he spent decades educating our students as a teacher, volunteering for theater productions and sporting events, and even serving as councilmember and mayor. He gave so much to the city he loved and was a friend to many. Since his passing, I have had a number of people share stories about the significant role George had on them and their families. He will be missed, but the positive impact he had on Belmont will continue on. On behalf of the City Council, our deepest sympathies go out to George’s family and many friends.”
