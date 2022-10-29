A Modesto man was arrested for attempted homicide after assaulting a woman at the Russian Ridge Preserve on Alpine Road Friday just after noon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies located the woman with the man, identified as Jason Hewitt, 34, near a parked white Ford Bronco at the preserve on Skyline Boulevard and Alpine Road Friday, Oct. 28. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
