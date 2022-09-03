A series of public meetings are being held to get community input on Millbrae 2040’s plan to redevelop downtown and restructure El Camino Real, which capitalizes on the city’s multimodal transit station.
The transit-oriented plan highlights mixed-use development for restaurants, housing, commercial, entertainment uses, hotels and offices. Over the next 20 years, the city intends on redesigning downtown to create a series of unique livable districts that promote active public life and community.
The project aligns with Plan Bay Area’s vision, “To ensure by the year 2050 that the Bay Area is affordable, connected, diverse, healthy and vibrant for all.” The goal is to enhance the quality of life and community for the residents of Millbrae and visitors. The latest workshop was Aug. 25.
“These plans were developed to accommodate and facilitate future growth. The workshop was an open house style in which community members could learn about the elements of the General Plan and ask questions of consultants,” Millbrae Planning Manager Roscoe Mata said in an email.
The general plan is to transform El Camino Real into an inviting gateway into Millbrae, lined with shade trees, wider sidewalks, bike lanes and thoughtfully designed infrastructure El Camino Real is being designed into a grand boulevard, that will be the foundation of Millbrae’s economic vitality and potential thriving social life. The detailed plan will include functional public amenities and consistent landscaping that will help create a unique identity for downtown Millbrae and El Camino, according to the city.
A Caltrans grant is to help prepare for the specific plan for Millbrae’s Priority Development Area, which will use the multimodal transit station with both BART and Caltrain as its nucleus. Downtown stretches east to west from Magnolia Street to El Camino Real and north to south from Meadow Glen Avenue to Victoria Avenue and will include public spaces such as plazas, parklets, paseos and courtyards bridged by a safe pedestrian network.
The next public meeting will be held via Zoom 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The Millbrae Planning Commission will review the draft housing element, and recommend the Millbrae City Council accept the draft Housing Element and authorize transmittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, according to the General Plan website.
