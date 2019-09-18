The Millbrae Mayor’s Civic Coordinating Council and the Millbrae Chamber of Commerce announced the 2019 Millbrae Man, Woman and Student of the Year honorees — Paul Larson, Karen Bettucchi and Desiree Lin.
Larson has been an active volunteer in the Millbrae community since age 10, when he helped his dad Clarence with the Lions Club fireworks booth and Christmas tree lot.
Paul’s community-minded Chapel of the Highlands has been a Chamber of Commerce member since 2001, and he served on the board for many years. Larson was inducted into the Millbrae Lions Club in 1999 and has served in nearly every leadership role, including 2008 club president and 2011 zone chairman.
Bettucchi is a pianist and musician who has shared her passion for music by directing the St. Dunstan Children’s Choir since 1999. She has consistently volunteered to serve as team parent to provide snacks, banners or recognition items for her kids’ soccer, scouts and baseball teams and has served multiple roles in the PTA/PTO over the years.
Lin, a recent graduate of Mills High School, served four years as a member of the Millbrae Leo’s Club. In addition to serving as club vice president, she participated in multiple service projects benefiting seniors and special needs children. She and her fellow Leos held many fundraisers to raise money for causes such as Relay for Life, the Millbrae Education Foundation, Northern California fire victims, and the Lions Club holiday gift card program. Desiree was also a member of the Mills Interact Club, where she served as club president and district governor.
The 47th annual awards dinner honoring extraordinary community volunteers will be 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Green Hills Country Club. Hosted at the Green Hills Country Club (500 Ludeman Lane). Tickets are $55 per person. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Oct. 11. To request an invitation call Dan Quigg at (650) 583-8738 or email cqanddq@gmail.com.
