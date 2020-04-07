A May 11 jury trial is set for an Alameda County resident who prosecutors say was driving under the influence when he struck a car that spun out of control and hit a San Mateo Police Department patrol car stopped on Highway 101, injuring the officer.
Monee Shaidail Jimmerson, 23, was driving at about 90 mph southbound near Ralston Avenue on May 23, 2019, prosecutors said.
Jimmerson failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of .14, prosecutors said.
The car he struck also hit the vehicle stopped by the police officer and injured the driver, prosecutors said.
The victims, with injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations to the face and complaints of serious back pain, were transported to Stanford Medical Center.
