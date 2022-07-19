A San Francisco resident accused of threatening to shoot people at the Park Pointe Hotel in South San Francisco in 2021 has been found guilty of the crime, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Sudesh Singh, 52, was staying at the hotel on South Airport Boulevard when he got angry with the hotel clerk and allegedly threatened to shoot everyone and began looking through his bag for a gun, the DA’s Office said.
He threatened the clerk and told her he would shoot her if she called the police. She texted her manager, who called the police, who then arrived and arrested Singh. Police found several stolen license plates, burglar tools and meth, the DA’s Office said.
Singh denied making threats to the hotel clerk. He was found guilty of felony possession of drugs in the county jail and felony threats July 18 following a trial. Singh’s next court date is July 21 for sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.