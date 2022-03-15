Police in Pacifica are reporting the death of a person found in Frontierland Park, they announced on Monday.
Officers and first responders from the North County Fire Authority responded to the lower portion of the park located at 916 Yosemite Drive at approximately 10:31 a.m. March 13. Authorities were following up on a report of a possibly deceased male. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man has not been released and his death is under investigation.
Police say that there doesn’t appear to be foul play and there is no public safety concern. However, anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or anonymously at (650) 355-4444. Please refer to case number 22-0669.
