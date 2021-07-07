court logo 2

A 42-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face a murder charge for allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat and strangling her at a home in East Palo Alto last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Jason Dixon is accused of killing 48-year-old Marielos Martinez, who officers found after responding around 3:15 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Verbena Drive, where a neighbor heard glass breaking and a woman screaming, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The officers ordered anyone inside to come out, and Dixon came out with blood on his clothing and said there had been an argument. Police then went in and found Martinez beaten and bloodied on the floor of the garage. She was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined Martinez had been beaten with a baseball bat and strangled with a pair of pants. Prosecutors have not released a possible motive for the killing.

Dixon did not enter a plea at his initial court appearance Tuesday and will return to court later this week. He remains in custody with bail set at $10 million, prosecutors said.

