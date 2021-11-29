Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a firearm and related offenses in San Carlos Friday night, police said.

The case began when a report came in of a suspicious vehicle at the 1100 block of Industrial Road at 8:25 p.m. San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies from the San Carlos Police Bureau tracked the vehicle to a nearby Home Depot parking lot at 1125 Old County Road.

When the deputies checked the driver’s records, they found that he had several outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

Further investigation revealed that he had a loaded handgun, a substance the deputies suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Deputies arrested the suspect, 60-year-old Raul Ayon.

Ayon was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

