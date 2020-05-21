A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for striking another vehicle on Highway 101 in San Mateo and then fleeing on foot through oncoming traffic, according to police.
Police were alerted at 2:46 p.m. that a blue Mercedes SUV crashed into a white Lexus SUV on Highway 101 just north of the State Route 92 interchange. Upon arriving, police observed the driver of the Mercedes run south on the northbound lanes and then hop the center divide and cross oncoming traffic, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel.
The suspect was ultimately apprehended on the shoulder of the highway by San Mateo police. A passenger stayed in the vehicle when the driver fled.
San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh said the driver was on parole and ran from the scene of the crash when he saw police. Possible charges include hit-and-run as well as parole violation, Haobsh said.
There were no injuries in the incident.
