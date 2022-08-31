A Burlingame man accused of approaching children in Washington Park several times in August demanding sex acts and making lewd comments has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Manual Joseph Arevalo III, 43, is accused of following six kids Aug. 5 to Washington Park and groping a girl, the DA’s Office said. Arevalo came back on Aug. 21 to the playground and tried soliciting kids for a sex act, while on Aug. 27, he approached several kids and adults and made lewd comments before being arrested, the DA’s Office said.
