A 40-year-old transient was arrested after a traffic stop in El Granada on Wednesday afternoon revealed he was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies pulled over David Dobras at 12:26 p.m. on the 700 block of Sonora Avenue for a traffic enforcement stop as he drove in a 2017 GMC Sierra, sheriff’s officials said.
A check of the license plate number with the California Department of Motor Vehicles revealed that the Sierra had been stolen in Sand City in Monterey County.
Dobras was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
