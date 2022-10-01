A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly stole a Pacifica city public works truck, according to police.
The truck was reported stolen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard and was seen traveling south on state Highway 1. Police shared the information about the theft with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and their deputies spotted the truck about 30 minutes later as well as the Atascadero man suspected of stealing it, police said.
