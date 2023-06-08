A man accused of burglarizing the same home on different days this year will be held to answer to two felony charges after the court’s preliminary hearing concluded Wednesday, June 7, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Maurice Hastings, 66, who previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, allegedly followed a tenant through the security gate at the Darcy apartment building in San Mateo, and stole the victim’s $450 mountain bike from the back patio of his apartment, March 25.
Two months later, May 24, Hastings allegedly returned to the apartment complex at 3:38 a.m., went to the same apartment, broke into it by climbing in a window, went up to the sleeping victim and turned on the light while holding a knife.
Hastings allegedly waved the knife at the victim in a threatening manner before he fled the apartment. Officers found Hastings nearby with a folding knife in his pocket, according to the DA’s Office.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said this is a third strike case and, if convicted, Hastings could face 25 years to life in prison.
