An 18-year-old man was arrested in unincorporated Redwood City Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor under the age of 14, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Deputies obtained a warrant to arrest Alexandre Martinez on charges of oral copulation with a minor, giving marijuana to a minor and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a felony. According to investigators, Martinez had molested the victim multiple times over the last two months.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office contacted Martinez Thursday evening and arrested him at his home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. Martinez was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and is currently being held on $50,000 bail. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.