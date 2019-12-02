An unidentified Redwood City man was killed when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that crashed into the wall of the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on Sunday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
Investigators believe the victim, who was ejected through the driver's side window into a pole, was not wearing any restraints when the SUV hit the railing on the left side of the off-ramp shortly before 5 a.m.
