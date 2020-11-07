San Mateo police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he brandished a loaded gun inside the Hillsdale Shopping Center Friday afternoon.
At about 1:53 p.m., police were called and a witness positively identified the juvenile after he saw him brandish a gun while intimidating a shopper. The juvenile was immediately located and arrested by police. He was transported to San Mateo County Juvenile Hall and booked on a multitude of charges. The gun had an altered serial number, according to police.
Learn more about reporting suspicious behavior at cityofsanmateo.org/4361.
