San Mateo on Ice will return Nov. 13, and will be open daily through Jan. 9 with four free community skate days Nov. 16, Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and Dec. 15.
Workers are in the midst of transforming the ballfield in Central Park at 50 E. Fifth Ave. into the outdoor seasonal rink.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also hard at work on its Winter Wonderland festivities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Go to onicerinks.com/san-mateo-home for more information on the rink and keep an eye on cityofsanmateo.org/3956/Winter-Wonderland for more details as they come together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.