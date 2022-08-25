Jei Africa

Jei Africa

A longtime health and behavioral health leader both in San Mateo County and elsewhere has joined the Human Services Agency this week as its new assistant director.

Dr. Jei Africa was most recently director of Behavioral Health and Recovery Services for the County of Marin where he focused on expanding community outreach to underserved communities, expanded the continuum of care for clients and led the acquisition of several critical residential facility projects for those with mental health and substance abuse conditions.

